HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 128,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.40. The stock had a trading volume of 337,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

