HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,108 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,039,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.92. 1,392,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

