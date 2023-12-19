HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,367 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.35. 21,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $106.68 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

