HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $198,724,310. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.70. 779,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,729. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.