HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $5.14 on Friday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.46.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Myomo will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Myomo by 24.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,397,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the third quarter worth $555,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
