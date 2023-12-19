HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Myomo Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $5.14 on Friday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Myomo will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Myomo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Myomo by 24.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,397,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the third quarter worth $555,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile



Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Stories

