Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $182.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $181.27 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 203.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

