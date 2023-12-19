Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $161,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.97. 394,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.