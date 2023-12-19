Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719,529 shares. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.