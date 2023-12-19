Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,632 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

