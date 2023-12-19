Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 54,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.36. 1,079,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $143.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

