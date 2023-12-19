Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,186. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

