Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 817,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

