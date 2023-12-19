HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Up 5.2%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.58 and last traded at C$5.42. 242,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 456,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.05.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

