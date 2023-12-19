Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $70,985.53 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

