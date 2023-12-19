ICON Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $239.45 million and $5.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,780,004 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,738,235.8687596 with 974,738,239.117232 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24762165 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $8,201,661.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

