IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 288,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $171,614. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 119.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

