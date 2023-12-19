Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

