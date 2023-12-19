Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,357 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EFR opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.