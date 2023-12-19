Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

