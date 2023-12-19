Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

