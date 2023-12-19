Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

