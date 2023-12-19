Insight Folios Inc Purchases Shares of 78,800 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

