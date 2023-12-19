Insight Folios Inc Sells 25,573 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,573 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.