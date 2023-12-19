Insight Folios Inc Sells 5,332 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

