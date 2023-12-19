Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.24

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 79487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Insmed Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 86.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Insmed by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after buying an additional 769,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

