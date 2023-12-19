International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.8% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

