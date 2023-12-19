International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 954,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

