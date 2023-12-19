Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

INTU traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $621.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,118. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $621.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.96 and its 200 day moving average is $511.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

