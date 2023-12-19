Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $700.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $587.67.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $618.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $620.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

