Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,525,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,497. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.