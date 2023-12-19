iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,599 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

