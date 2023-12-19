iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.