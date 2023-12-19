iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. 6,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,703. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

