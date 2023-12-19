iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Boosted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $83.59 and a 12 month high of $101.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

