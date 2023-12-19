iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.21. 857,991 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

