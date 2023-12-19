iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,958 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.