iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,480 put options on the company. This is an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 4,759 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,649. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

