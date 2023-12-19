iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Reduced by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $147.32. 1,034,632 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.