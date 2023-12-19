iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Trimmed by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,176. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $262.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.48 and its 200-day moving average is $242.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

