iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $303.72. The stock had a trading volume of 254,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $304.06. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

