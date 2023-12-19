iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,313,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,273,145. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $200.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

