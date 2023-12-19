iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,059. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

