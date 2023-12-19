iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 128,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

