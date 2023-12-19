iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 9.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

