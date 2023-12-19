Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $140.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Shares of JBL opened at $130.21 on Friday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

