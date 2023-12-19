Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

SunPower Trading Down 31.3 %

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $739.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in SunPower by 81.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SunPower by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

