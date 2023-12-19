JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

