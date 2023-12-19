Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 131,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,157.60, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

