Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of KRC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,406,000 after buying an additional 334,859 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

