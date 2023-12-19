Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.52% from the company’s previous close.

PPSI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,501. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 201.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

